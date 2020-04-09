Sprouts Farmers Market opens newest Maryland store amid coronavirus caution

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its fourth Maryland store April 15 on Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, with coronavirus caution at the forefront.
Sprouts has other Maryland stores in Towson and Bel Air. It also has a store in Herndon, Virginia, which opened last year.
The Pasadena store will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
All Sprouts store employees are currently required to wear masks and gloves. Sprouts also said it has invested in additional labor hours for more frequent cleaning, with close attention to high-touch areas such as service counters, restrooms, carts and checkout lanes.
Sprouts stores have recently installed clear acrylic barriers at its stores’ registers.
All Sprouts stores donate unsold and edible groceries. In Maryland, its partner is the Maryland Food Bank, which says in 2019, it donated 27 million pounds of food.
Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts has more than 340 stores in 23 states.
