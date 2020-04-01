Penske Dash ceases DC area operations

Short-lived car sharing service Penske Dash, with its fleet of Volkswagen Jetta sedans, will cease operations in D.C. and Arlington County effective April 11.

Penske Dash launched its car sharing service in the Washington market last October.

“As you all know, we are living through an unprecedented time in history. The ripple effects of the current situation extend far and wide and have affected many businesses’ ability to serve and support their customers. Penske Dash is no exception,” it said in an email to members and a message posted on its website.

Penske Dash vehicles remain for rent through April 10, though it says fewer cars will be available during the next two weeks.

Penske Dash was backed by transportation services company Penske Corp., founded by former professional race car driver Roger Penske.

It is the latest car sharing service to pull out of the Washington market.

Car2Go ceased operations in the Washington market and elsewhere in North America in February. Last May, General Motors’ Maven car sharing service ceased operations for most members in the D.C. area, though its Maven Gig service, for ride share and delivery jobs is still available.