Kaiser Permanente boosts benefits for area front-line workers

Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health care providers in the D.C. area, has increased benefits for thousands of its employees in the mid-Atlantic region who are working the front lines in the coronavirus fight.
Employees and physicians who have tested positive for COVID-19 now have an additional 80 hours of paid time off.
Employees are also eligible for child care grants of up to $300 per week for both school-age children or disabled adult dependent children.
Kaiser Permanente is now providing short-term housing near its medical centers and specialty hubs for health care workers who need temporary housing.
- Sign up for news alerts from WTOP
- Coronavirus timeline: Key dates as the virus spread in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- As coronavirus surge approaches, U.Va. robot speeds reuse of masks
- Trump says new guidelines aim to lift some restrictions
- Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the DC region
- Coronavirus test results in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
“Our expanded benefits program, created in partnership with our labor leaders, recognizes the significant effects that the COVID-19 crisis has had on the lives of our front-line workers and their families,” said Kim Horn, group president for Kaiser Permanente.
The new benefits apply to about 6,000 front-line employees at Kaiser Permanente’s medical centers throughout the mid-Atlantic region.
Kaiser Permanente has 12.3 million members enrolled in its plans in eight states and the District.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.