Kaiser Permanente boosts benefits for area front-line workers

Employee and physicians who test positive for the coronavirus will get an additional 80 hours of paid time off. In addition, the company is providing child care grants.

Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health care providers in the D.C. area, has increased benefits for thousands of its employees in the mid-Atlantic region who are working the front lines in the coronavirus fight.

Employees and physicians who have tested positive for COVID-19 now have an additional 80 hours of paid time off.

Employees are also eligible for child care grants of up to $300 per week for both school-age children or disabled adult dependent children.

Kaiser Permanente is now providing short-term housing near its medical centers and specialty hubs for health care workers who need temporary housing.

More Coronavirus News

“Our expanded benefits program, created in partnership with our labor leaders, recognizes the significant effects that the COVID-19 crisis has had on the lives of our front-line workers and their families,” said Kim Horn, group president for Kaiser Permanente.

The new benefits apply to about 6,000 front-line employees at Kaiser Permanente’s medical centers throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

Kaiser Permanente has 12.3 million members enrolled in its plans in eight states and the District.