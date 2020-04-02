Giant Food donates $1.55 million to support food banks, research during coronavirus pandemic

Landover, Maryland-based Giant Food is supporting local hunger relief efforts that have been stressed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Landover-based Giant Food is supporting local hunger relief efforts that have been stressed during the coronavirus outbreak by providing both cash and food donations.

Giant is donating $550,000 and 1,200 hams to five area food banks, including Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank and Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, as well as Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Food Bank of Delaware.

It is donating an additional $500,000 to Johns Hopkins University to help fund patient care and research teams working on coronavirus problems.

In addition, $500,000 will be divided among local nonprofits, including Save the Children and No Kids Hungry. Meals on Wheels, Blessings in a Backpack, Boys & Girls Club and Martha’s Table.

Giant shoppers also can designate the value of their Flexible Points (100 points for a $1 donation, 500 points for a $5 donation or 1,000 points for a $10 donation) to Giant’s area food bank partners, and be able to round up the change on their checkout total with the balance going to food banks.

Giant expects to be able to distribute donated funds weekly.

Giant has more than 160 grocery stores in D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

More Coronavirus News