Food distributor Baldor opens online delivery to homes in DC, suburban Md.

Restaurant and grocery food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods now offers a home delivery service to residents in D.C. and parts of the Maryland suburbs.

New York-based Baldor, which is adding residential delivery to help compensate for a drop in sales to restaurants, will deliver online orders in the District, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac and Takoma Park.

It has made more than 6,000 food items available to residential customers during the coronavirus pandemic. Consumers can sign up online for the temporary at-home delivery service.

It also delivers to residential customers in New York City, Long Island, Boston and Philadelphia.

“More than 30,000 consumers in other major cities have already signed up for the service in the last week alone,” said Baldor’s CEO TJ Murphy.

“That tells us one thing: We must continue to expand this service to other locations where we operate, to help the people there as well.”

Baldor’s home delivery includes grocery staples, meats, poultry, pasta, fresh produce and water.

Baldor, which typically sells in bulk, is making consumer-sized quantities available for home delivery but does require a minimum residential order of at least $250.