DCA gates 35-45 temporarily closing, American moves to 23-34; construction shifts to daytime

MWAA says overnight work on a new terminal has shifted to day work, with steel frames going up and exterior panels and interior fixtures for the new concourse in place. Courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority American Airlines will move its departures and arrivals to the center concourse of Terminal B/C, through gates 23-34.

There is significantly less activity at Reagan National Airport because of the crimp on travel the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, and beginning May 4, the north concourse of Terminal C, which contains gates 35 through 45, will temporarily suspend operations.

That includes the commuter flight gate 35X, the security checkpoint, and all food and retail vendors in the north concourse.

The concourse will still be accessible to airport employees and American Airlines, and some planes may still be parking there.

American Airlines will move its departures and arrivals to the center concourse of Terminal B/C, through gates 23-34.

The suspension of operations for gates 35-45 will be in effect until further notice.

There are no major changes to ticketing or baggage claim, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

There is a silver lining for the airports authority from the passenger slowdown. It makes it easier for it to continue construction of Reagan National’s two new security checkpoints and new 14-gate concourse for commuter flights.

MWAA said overnight work has shifted to day work, with steel frames going up and exterior panels and interior fixtures for the new concourse in place.

The new terminal is scheduled to open in 2021.

Here is a video from MWAA showing what the new, $374 million, 225,000-square-foot terminal will look like: