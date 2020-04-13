Beltway Brewing, Water’s End team up to create fundraising beer for INOVA Health Fund

The India Pale Ale is called PPE, for “People Performing under Extreme conditions,” and $6 of each $18 6-pack will go to the INOVA Health Fund.

Lake Ridge, Virginia-based Water’s End Brewery and Sterling, Virginia-based Beltway Brewing Company have partnered to brew a beer that will raise money for front-line healthcare workers.

The India Pale Ale is called PPE, for “People Performing under Extreme conditions,” and will raise money for the other PPE — personal protective equipment — through donations to the INOVA Health Fund.

The beer will be released April 25, with $6 of each $18 6-pack going to INOVA.

The two brewers say they have already forwarded the first $3,000 of anticipated donations to the INOVA COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness Fund, and will contribute an additional $3,000 for each 500 6-packs sold.

PPE is currently available for pre-order for drive-through pickup at Water’s End and delivery from Beltway Brewing.

INOVA Health Foundation is also accepting individual donations online. In addition to protective equipment, the fund is helping cover additional staffing and increased services for telehealth and homebound patients.