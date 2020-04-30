Another 119K new unemployment claims in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits nationally for the week ending April 25 totaled nearly 3.84 million, down for the fifth consecutive week, but it brings the total number of Americans filing first-time claims over the past six weeks to 30.3 million.
First-time unemployment claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia continued to fall last week from the March 25 peak. Overall claims still totaled 118,672 last week, on an unadjusted basis.
The Labor Department will report the official April unemployment rate May 8, but it says the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate is now an estimated 12.4% for April.
The unadjusted number of first-time claims, which does not factor in seasonal considerations, was 3.489 million.
Here are the unadjusted first-time claims for the week ending April 25 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:
DC
Week ending April 25: 8,158
Week ending April 18: 8,639
Maryland
Week ending April 25: 36,471
Week ending April 18: 48,495
Virginia
Week ending April 25: 74,043
Week ending April 18: 82,729
The Department of Labor posts unadjusted first-time weekly claims by state online.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.