Booze with your DC takeout or delivery is now an option

D.C. bars and restaurants, closed to customers other than takeout or delivery, can now include beer, wine or spirits with those orders.

And there is no limit to how much. Delivery of said drinks can also be made as early as 7 a.m. to as late as midnight.

There are a couple of catches.

The order must include at least one food item prepared by the restaurant, and prepackaged food like a bag of potato chips doesn’t count.

And it is limited to takeout by, or delivery to, D.C. residents only.

The beer, wine or mixed drinks must be delivered in sealed containers, though the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration said no special seal is required. Growlers and crawlers of beer and wine qualify as closed containers.

ABRA made the registration process for bars and restaurants extremely easy as well. Licensees that register online will generally receive an email confirmation of their registration within minutes.

Delivery persons will be required to confirm that they are delivering to someone who is at least 21 years old, though delivery persons themselves need only be 18 to deliver alcohol in the District.

Here is a link for establishments to the simple online registration form for takeout and delivery alcohol.

