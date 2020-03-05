Where DC property assessments may go up the most — and where they’d go down

D.C. proposes an average residential assessment increase of 3.46%, but the increase varies significantly from neighborhood to neighborhood. Find out where it goes up the most -- and where it goes down.

New property assessments have been sent to homeowners in the District, and the proposed average increase is modest, though it varies significantly from neighborhood to neighborhood.

The D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue’s assessment notices for tax year 2021 propose an average residential property assessment increase of 3.46%. The proposed assessment increase for commercial properties is 3.92%.

But some of the biggest increases are in Wards 7 and 8 east of the Anacostia. The largest is a 6.71% increase in the Lily Ponds neighborhood, in Ward 7 on the District-Maryland line, followed by a 6.24% increase in the Randle Heights neighborhood, in Ward 8.

Some of the smallest proposed increases in assessments are in some of the District’s more expensive neighborhoods, with an increase of just 1.54% in Foxhall in Northwest, and a 1.2% decrease in Foggy Bottom.

Here is a map of proposed District property assessment increases by neighborhood.

The map reflects D.C.’s assessment neighborhood areas, and not necessarily boundaries more frequently associated with those neighborhoods.

New property assessments in the District will be used to set property tax rates that take effect in March 2021.

D.C.’s total residential properties are assessed at a combined value of $87.2 billion for 2021, an increase of $2.9 billion.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.