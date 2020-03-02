Upset by Reagan National airplane noise? FAA now taking comments

After changing the routes for planes taking off from Reagan National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, the Federal Aviation Administration is holding a public comment period.

After changing the routes for planes taking off from Reagan National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, the Federal Aviation Administration is holding a public comment period.

The comment period closes March 30.

In an email, Libby Garvey, chair of the Arlington County Board, said that even if people in the community submitted earlier complaints, the FAA will not be officially considering them.

“Therefore, we are asking you, even if you have already registered a complaint, to please do so again with the next noise disturbance you experience,” she wrote.

Complaints can be sent to 9-ATO-DCA-HOLTB-SID-Comments@faa.gov, and countyboard@arlingtonva.us can be copied on any emails.

“County staff will be reviewing all published documentation with the Board and County Manager to inform next steps and a future course of action, in addition to submitting written comments in opposition to the flight procedure,” Garvey wrote. “We strongly encourage all community members who are negatively impacted by this new flight procedure to submit comments to the FAA before March 30, 2020.”

“I truly believe that public protest about these flight changes should help us in making progress to resolve this difficult and frustrating issue,” she said.

More information can be found on the FAA’s website.

The changes went into effect Jan. 1.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.