DC-region farmers markets remain open, but with restrictions

Popular farmers markets can be packed with shoulder-to-shoulder shoppers in tight quarters — and that presents a problem for social distancing.

However, farmers markets are considered essential services and most are remaining open with new restrictions.

Alexandria, Virginia, has directed farmers market food vendors to offer only pickup of preordered food until further notice. No food can be displayed, and no samples are being offered to customers.

Vendors are also encouraged to offer prepayment of pickup orders to reduce lines. In addition, vendors have been asked to increase distance between vendor tents and stands.

In Arlington County, farmers markets can reopen as of March 28 in a new format, selling only preordered items. No food will be displayed and there will be no on-site shopping.

Farmers markets in D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland, are instructed to comply with social distancing requirement to the greatest extent feasible.

The market in downtown Silver Spring has been relocated to Veterans Plaza.

FreshFarm, which operates 16 farmers markets in D.C., Virginia and Maryland, has added hand washing stations throughout its markets, removed picnic seating, and postponed all music and entertainment.

It also instructs shoppers to stay at last 6 feet away from others and not crowd stands.

FreshFarm has an updated online COVID-19 information page on D.C.-area farmers market operations.

