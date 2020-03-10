Developer breaks ground on $100 million senior community near Amazon’s HQ2

Dallas-based Silverstone Senior Living has broken ground on its latest D.C.-area senior living project in Alexandria's National Landing.

Dallas-based Silverstone Senior Living has broken ground on its latest Washington-area senior living project in Alexandria’s National Landing.

The Landing of Alexandria is a $100 million, 216,000-square-foot development that will include 163 apartments for both independent and assisted living. It will also have memory care services.

The development, on 1.4 acres, is in the Potomac Yard section of National Landing at 2620 Main Line Blvd. That’s close to Amazon’s planned HQ2 buildings, the future Virginia Tech Innovation campus and Old Town.

Amenities will include a spa and salon, wellness and fitness center, several restaurants, activity spaces and resident lounges.

A CVS drugstore will anchor ground floor retail.

Completion is expected sometime in 2022.

The Landing of Alexandria is one of three Silverstone senior living projects currently underway in the Washington region.

Silverstone is also developing a 154-unit senior living community in the Metro West development in Fairfax, and a 116-unit senior living community at West Gude Drive and Route 355 in Rockville.

It opened a 154-unit senior living community in Woodbridge, Virginia, in 2018, its first in the D.C. area.

Silverstone’s communities in the Washington area are aimed at attracting higher-end renters, with rates starting around $7,000 a month, according to Senior Housing News.

Silverstone also owns senior living communities across Texas and Florida.

Silverstone’s chief development officer is quite familiar with the National Landing area. While serving as regional vice president for Crescent Resources, Bobby Zeiller oversaw development of the 300-acre mixed-use Potomac Yard development.

Amazon HQ2 has prompted other nearby housing development. JBG Smith plans to construct 1,000 new condos, apartments and town houses in the National Landing area.

