Former CSX executive becomes new Amtrak CEO

Amtrak has named William J. Flynn, an air and rail industry veteran, to serve as its next chief executive and president.

Flynn, 66, was most recently chief executive at cargo and charter passenger airline Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings. He has also held executive positions at CSX Corp, Geologistics Corp., Polar Air, and Sea-Land Services.

Richard Anderson, who has served as Amtrak CEO since July 2017, will step down after fulfilling his three-year commitment to the company. Anderson, however, will remain with Amtrak through the end of the year as a senior adviser to Flynn.

Flynn’s first day is April 15.

“Amtrak service is vital to millions of Americans across the nation, and by improving the customer experience, driving safety and strengthening our partnership with states and other stakeholders, we can do much more for the American people,” Flynn said.

Amtrak had a record $3.3 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019, and has said it is on track to break even for the first time in the company’s 50-year history this fiscal year.

