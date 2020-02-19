Reston Station gets a steakhouse

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse will open a Virginia outpost at Reston Station, a mixed-use development at the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse will open a Virginia outpost at Reston Station, a multi-building, mixed-use development at the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station.

Davio’s joins several other restaurants signing on to Reston Station, one of the largest Silver Line developments. Founding Farmers and Sweet Leaf have restaurants at Reston Station. Burger chain Big Buns Damn Good Burgers and Matchbox will open soon.

Davio’s has signed a lease for more than 11,000 square feet on the Metro Plaza level at Reston Station, at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza.

The first Davio’s steakhouse opened in Boston in 1985. It has since expanded to three additional locations in Massachusetts, as well as restaurants in Manhattan, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The Reston location will open sometime in 2022.

Comstock Holding Companies has developed three buildings at Reston Station. It will be the new headquarters for Fairfax-based ICF International, which will occupy the entire eight-story glass office building under construction that will house Davio’s.

The entire Reston Station development is one of the largest in the D.C. area, covering nearly 40 acres.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.