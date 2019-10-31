ICF International will move its global HQ to Reston

Fairfax-based ICF International, a 50-year-old global consulting company whose services are used primarily by the U.S. federal government, will relocate its longtime Fairfax, Virginia, headquarters to a new development along Metro's Silver Line in Reston.

ICF International, a 50-year-old global consulting company whose services are used primarily by the U.S. federal government, will relocate its longtime Fairfax, Virginia, headquarters to a new development along Metro’s Silver Line in Reston.

ICF will occupy an entire eight-story glass office building currently under construction at Reston Station, a mixed-use development from Comstock Holdings Inc. at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza, by the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station.

It will make the move in late 2022.

ICF International has 7,000 employees globally. About 1,000 employees will occupy the new Reston headquarters, which measures more than 200,000 square feet, with room for future growth, ICF International said.

Reston Station includes hotels, restaurants and retail. Other companies with new or planned offices at Reston Station include Google, Neustar, Rolls-Royce North America and British Telecom.

“We are confident that our new headquarters will support our growth, help us attract great talent and provide one of the best employee experiences in the region,” said John Wasson, ICF International’s chief executive.

Reston Station is one of the largest mixed-use developments in the Washington area, covering nearly 40 acres. Several residential buildings are complete or currently under construction. There will also be two hotels.

Among the retail tenants are Founding Farmers, Starbucks and CVS.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.