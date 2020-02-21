Home » Business & Finance » Most expensive rent in…

Most expensive rent in the DC area? Bethesda

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 21, 2020, 10:18 AM

A for rent sign advertising a row house in northeast Capitol Hill, is pictured on Monday, August 26, 2019 (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Apartment rents vary widely in the D.C. region and vary significantly by individual neighborhoods based on amenities, public transportation and many other variables.

But based solely on jurisdiction, Bethesda currently tops the area for most expensive rent.

Apartment search site RentCafe said the average apartment rent, considering all sizes, is $2,466 a month in Bethesda.

The second-most expensive market for apartment rents is currently College Park, at an average $2,298 a month.

Rents in North Bethesda have increased the fastest in the D.C. metro area, up 8.1% from a year ago, to an average $2,239.

The District and Arlington County are virtually tied for average apartment rent, at $2,233 and $2,236 respectively. Rents in D.C. and Arlington County are both up 4.3% in the last year.

The average rent in Alexandria is currently $1,746, up 2.8% from a year ago.

Oxon Hill, Maryland, has the most affordable apartment rents in the D.C. region, averaging $1,340 a month.

The chart below shows area average apartment rents, and year-over-year changes throughout the D.C. region, courtesy of RentCafe:

