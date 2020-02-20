Hilton returns to the Las Vegas Strip

Hilton, which ran the enormous Las Vegas Hilton from 1971 until its management of the property ended in 2012, has partnered with Resorts World Las Vegas to operate its three hotels as Hilton brands expected to open in summer 2021.

Hilton, which ran the enormous Las Vegas Hilton from 1971 until its management of the property ended in 2012, has partnered with Resorts World Las Vegas to operate its three hotels as Hilton brands as part of the $4.3 billion resort under development. It is expected to open in summer 2021.

Hilton will run the hotels under its Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR and Conrad brands.

The three hotels will have a total of 3,500 rooms.

The Las Vegas Hilton was once the largest hotel in the world and was home to celebrity residences, including Elvis Presley’s 30th-floor penthouse. The hotel is now the Westgate Las Vegas.

Resorts World Las Vegas will also include a 5,000-seat theater, 350,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and a 220,000 square foot pool complex with seven pools, a spa and fitness center.

The 88-acre development is currently one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S.

Hilton did return to the Vegas strip in 2018 with much less fanfare, when the 389-room Mandarin Oriental was rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria.

