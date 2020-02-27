DC area well-represented among James Beard semifinalists

The James Beard Award semifinalists have been released, and the D.C. area is well-represented among the results.
D.C.-area restaurants hold several slots on the list, including contenders for outstanding restaurant, best new restaurant, outstanding restaurateur and rising star chef.
The semifinalists list will be trimmed down to finalists March 25. The James Beard Foundation will name winners in each category at an awards event in Chicago on May 3.
This is the 30th year for the James Beard Awards, which base decisions on more than 250 independent volunteer panelists. Semifinalists are voted on by more than 600 judges, made up of restaurant critics, food and wine editors, culinary educators and past James Beard Award winners.
That same panel of judges then selects winners in each of the 23 categories. Check out the full list of D.C. semifinalists for the 2020 James Beard Foundation Awards below.
Best New Restaurant
Rooster & Owl — D.C.
Thamee — D.C.
Outstanding Chef
Ann Cashion, Johnny’s Half Shell — D.C.
Vikram Sunderam, Rasika — D.C.
Outstanding Hospitality
Marcel’s — D.C.
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian — Falls Church, Virginia
Outstanding Restaurant
Jaleo — D.C.
Komi — D.C.
Outstanding Restaurateur
Ruth Gresser, Pizzeria Paradiso
Outstanding Wine Program
Flight Bar — D.C.
Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer
Rutger de Vink, RdV Vineyards — Delaplane, Virginia
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Angel Barreto, Anju — D.C.
Daniela Moreira, Timber Pizza Co. — D.C.
Paola Velez, Kith/Kin — D.C.
And in the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic regional category
Victor Albisu, Poca Madre — D.C.
Amy Brandwein, Centrolina — D.C.
Peter and Lisa Chang, Mama Chang — Fairfax, Virginia
Zenebech Dessu, Senebech Restaurant — D.C.
Danny Lee, Anju — D.C.
Cagla Onal-Urel, Green Almond Pantry — D.C.
Peter Prime, Cane — D.C.
Jon Subert, Tail Up Goat — D.C.
