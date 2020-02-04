Columbia Heights will get a Taco Bell Cantina

Taco Bell will open its second Washington-area Cantina location in the District.

The new Cantina will be in Columbia Heights and is set to open this spring, though Taco Bell did not confirm the exact address or size of the Columbia Heights location.

Taco Bell opened its first-in-the-nation cantina, with an expanded menu and booze, in Chicago in 2015. There are dozens of locations across the country now, with further expansion plans.

Taco Bell’s other local Cantina is at 417 King Street in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. It opened in December 2018, and includes outside patio seating, a Taco Bell frozen drink version of Margaritas, called Twisted Freezes, as well as beer and wine.

Cantinas are generally much larger than a typical Taco Bell, with open kitchens and menu additions like shareable appetizers.

Most, but not all, Taco Bell Cantina locations have booze, dependent on local alcohol control rules and approvals.

Taco Bell had no exact opening date for the Columbia Heights Cantina location.

