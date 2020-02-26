Alaska Airlines' flash sale offers discounted tickets from BWI Marshall and Dulles International airports.

Alaska Airlines is encouraging travelers to take a winter trip by offering fares as low as $39 during a new flash sale.

The sale, which ends Wednesday, offers discounted tickets from BWI Marshall Airport and Dulles International Airport to the West Coast.

Deals from Dulles include a $179 flight to San Francisco and a $144 ticket to Seattle.

The airline is offering a $139 ticket from Baltimore to San Diego, and a $159 fare from BWI to San Francisco.

Tickets for $39, $49 and $59 are available for trips that don’t originate in the D.C. area.

You can view all of the discounted fares on the airline’s website.

