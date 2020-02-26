Home » Business & Finance » Alaska Airlines sale offers…

Alaska Airlines sale offers discount fares from BWI Marshall, Dulles International

Scott Gelman

February 26, 2020, 4:14 AM

Alaska Airlines is encouraging travelers to take a winter trip by offering fares as low as $39 during a new flash sale.

The sale, which ends Wednesday, offers discounted tickets from BWI Marshall Airport and Dulles International Airport to the West Coast.

Deals from Dulles include a $179 flight to San Francisco and a $144 ticket to Seattle.

The airline is offering a $139 ticket from Baltimore to San Diego, and a $159 fare from BWI to San Francisco.

Tickets for $39, $49 and $59 are available for trips that don’t originate in the D.C. area.

You can view all of the discounted fares on the airline’s website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News Local News
alaska airlines BWI Marshall International Airport dulles international aiport scott gelman

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up