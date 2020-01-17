United Airlines starts an hourly DC to NY shuttle

United Airlines will launch an hourly shuttle flight service from Reagan National Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport.

The new shuttle flights will launch on March 29, using mostly CRJ-550 jets with two cabins. The 50-seat planes will have 10 seats in first class and 40 seats in economy and Economy Plus.

Tickets will be available starting Jan. 18.

“Our customers who regularly travel between Washington, D.C. and New York — one of the busiest routes in the country — have told us they value convenient flights and a comfortable ride above all else,” said Sarah Murphy, United’s senior vice president of United Express.

United’s daily shuttle flights from Reagan to Newark will depart hourly, at the top of the hour, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The flights from Newark to Reagan will also depart hourly, at the top of the hour, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The flights last less than 1 1/2 hours.

Delta Air Lines operates its Delta Shuttle between Reagan National and LaGuardia Airport with 10 flights a day. American Airlines also operates hourly shuttle service between Reagan National and LaGuardia.

