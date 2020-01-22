The top weekends for Airbnb rentals in DC

Airbnb says hosts collected a combined $109.8 million from 563,800 guests in 2019, compared to $96 million and 517,500 guests in 2018.

Strict regulations limit Airbnb rentals in the District, but hosts in D.C. are still pulling down a considerable amount of side income from renting out their home or a room.

Airbnb says hosts collected a combined $109.8 million from 563,800 guests in 2019, compared to $96 million and 517,500 guests in 2018.

Five specific weekends accounted for 20% of the total, around the Memorial Day holiday, the Cherry Blossom activities and a weekend in October.

The D.C. Council approved a short-term rental bill that restricts Airbnb and other short-term home rentals to a property owner’s primary residence, and limits rentals to 90 days a year when the property owner is away or not living at the residence.

Mayor Muriel Bowser allowed it to become law, without signing it, though its enforcement is still contingent on the city’s 2020 budget.

“As we dive into this new year, we hope to continue demonstrating to both the D.C. Council and Mayor Bowser’s administration the significant value of short-term rentals, as we work together to implement new regulations and make our hosts aware of their role in that new framework,” said Kelley Gossett, head of public policy for Airbnb in D.C.

The five busiest weekends for Airbnb hosts in the District in 2019:

May 17-19: 12,700 guests, $5 million in host earnings

May 24-26: 12,500 guests, $4.9 million in host earnings

April 5-7: 12,400 guests, $4.5 million in host earnings

April 12-13: 12,400 guests, $4.3 million in host earnings

Oct. 11-13: 12,100 guests, $4.7 million in host earnings

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.