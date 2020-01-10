New flagship DC Ruth’s Chris Steak House opens Monday

After closing its longtime Dupont Circle location earlier this week, the New Ruth's Chris is opening a new, bigger steakhouse in the recently redeveloped Alexander Court office building at 21st and L Streets, NW in D.C.'s West End neighborhood.

Dupont Circle’s loss is the West End’s gain in D.C., where Ruth’s Chris will open its sprawling new steakhouse on Jan. 13.

Ruth’s Chris closed its longtime Dupont Circle steakhouse at 1801 Connecticut Avenue, NW after 36 years earlier this week.

The New Ruth’s Chris takes up more than 9,200 square feet in the recently redeveloped Alexander Court office building at 21st and L Streets, NW.

It has a larger bar and lounge than the previous Dupont Circle location, with seating for 72. The main dining room seats 120, and four separate private dining rooms seat a total of 104.

The new location will continue the Dupont Ruth’s popular happy hours Monday through Friday and Sundays starting at 4:30 p.m., with happy hour-priced entrees and appetizers.

“Ruth’s Chris is thrilled to reopen one of our beloved D.C. locations in the heart of downtown. We look forward to hosting D.C. locals and visitors for many years to come,” said Doranne Hughes, regional vice president for Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made an appearance at the new location Jan. 9 for a ceremonial “steak-cutting.”

Congratulations, @RuthsChris, on expanding your historic steak house to the thriving West End neighborhood. I’m #DCproud that in addition to creating memorable experiences for people dining out, you’re also providing more opportunities for Washingtonians to thrive. pic.twitter.com/QqJry8Nrro — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 9, 2020

The 21st and L location will be the only Ruth’s Chris in the District, though it has others in Bethesda, Crystal City, Tysons, Fairfax and Gaithersburg.

Ruth’s Chris traces its origins to 1965 when Ruth Fertel bought Chris Steak House in New Orleans. A kitchen fire destroyed the original restaurant in 1976, and Fertel reopened a new location under the name Ruth’s Chris.

There are more than 150 Ruth’s Chris locations now, the largest upscale steakhouse operator in the country.

