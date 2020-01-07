MGM National Harbor re-establishes casino dominance in Maryland

After Live! Casino & Hotel came within $1 million of matching MGM National Harbor's gaming revenue in November, MGM re-established its dominance among Maryland's six casinos in December.

After Live! Casino & Hotel came within $1 million of matching MGM National Harbor’s gaming revenue in November, MGM re-established its dominance among Maryland’s six casinos in December.

MGM National Harbor had $62.6 million in gaming revenue in December, up 4.5% from a year earlier. Live! Casino posted $51.8 million in gaming revenue, up 3.4%.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino, the state’s third largest, continued to see gaming revenue decline, down 15.7% in December from a year ago to $18.7 million.

All counted, the state’s six casinos posted $149.1 million in gaming revenue in December, up 0.5% from a year earlier.

Of that total, the state’s three smaller casinos, Hollywood Casino Perryville, Ocean Downs Casino and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, contributed a combined about $15.9 million.

The state of Maryland will collect $60.6 million in gaming revenue from casinos, the majority of that earmarked for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino and lottery revenue online every month.

