Longtime DC-area banking exec Domingo Rodriguez dies

Domingo Rodriguez, a local banking industry veteran of more than 40 years who was helping lead the launch of D.C.’s first new community bank in 15 years, has died.

Rodriguez, who was 71, had been battling cancer.

Rodriguez was most recently a founding director of Founders Bank, a new community bank being formed by a group of former Bank of Georgetown executives. Rodriguez served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer for Bank of Georgetown from 2005 until it was acquired by United Bank in 2016.

Rodriguez also held CFO positions with Cardinal Bank in Tysons, Sequoia Bank in Bethesda, and Grand Bank in Bethesda.

He was also a senior vice president and controller with George Mason Bank in Fairfax.

At the time of his death, Rodriguez was also vice chair of the board of directors for D.C. nonprofit Martha’s Table. He also served on the boards of Capital Impact Partners and Trinity Washington University.

Founders Bank received FDIC approval earlier this month. While it continues recruiting investors, it expects to open its first branch in Friendship Heights, D.C. in early 2020.

