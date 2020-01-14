Kimpton’s Rouge Hotel in DC closes for $20M makeover

The Rouge Hotel, one of Kimpton's first properties in the District, will remain closed through the fall for a $20 million remodel. It will reopen under a new name.

Another makeover is coming for a Kimpton Hotel in the District — this time the Rouge Hotel, one of Kimpton’s first properties in D.C.

The Rouge was acquired in September by Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners and Valor Hospitality Partners.

It will close Jan. 17 through the fall to undergo a $20 million remodel. It will open under a new name that hasn’t been determined yet.

The Rouge, at 1315 16th St. NW between Logan Circle and Dupont Circle, opened 18 years ago.

Renovations will include increasing the hotel from 137 rooms to 144 rooms, and building a new patio area and meeting spaces, a rooftop bar and a new, chef-driven restaurant. The new owner has not yet announced any chef partnerships.

The hotel will reopen as a Kimpton franchise and be overseen by Valor Hospitality Partners.

Nearby Hotel Donovan, at 1155 14th St. NW, formerly run by Kimpton, is currently undergoing renovation by Bethesda-based Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, which acquired the property in 2018. It will reopen after renovations as Hotel Zena this spring, and will be managed by West Hollywood, California-based Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.

The District has five other hotels that are currently Kimpton properties in addition to the soon-to-be-renamed Rouge, making D.C. one of the largest markets for the San Francisco-based company.

