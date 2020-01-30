JK Moving buys Prince William Co. land, will add 300 jobs

Sterling-based JK Moving Services will expand local operations with the purchase of 135 acres of land in Prince William County and will add 300 new jobs.

Sterling, Virginia-based JK Moving Services will expand local operations with the $47 million purchase of 135 acres of land in Prince William County. The land will be used for additional operations and the expansion will add 300 new jobs to the area.

The land, at 5941 and part of 5945 Wellington Road in Gainesville, will also be used for other development, including data centers. It is adjacent to property recently acquired by Google.

“With our business growing, we need to expand our footprint in Northern Virginia,” said JK Moving founder and CEO Chuck Kuhn. “Securing a property complements our existing Woodbridge location, and helps us in terms of better serving our area customers and hiring additional staff members.”

JK Moving plans two 100,000-square-foot buildings at the new location, the first of which will be completed in late-2021.

Three years ago, JK Moving opened a new warehouse and headquarters in Sterling and more recently expanded its Gaithersburg, Maryland, operations center.

This month, Kuhn acquired a 305-acre farm adjacent to his personal farm in Purcellville, Virginia, a portion of which will be used to expand operations of the nonprofit JK Community Farm.

Kuhn, one of the largest landholders in Northern Virginia, owns approximately 5,800 acres.

JK Moving is the largest independent moving company in North America. It currently employs 1,100 people, most of which are based in the D.C. area.

