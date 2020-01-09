Coworking space operator Hana plants flag in heart of Amazon HQ2 territory

JBG Smith has partnered with Hana to serve as the neighborhood operator of flexible office space at National Landing. Hana will lease 39,000 square feet next door to a building Amazon's first HQ2 employees now occupy.

JBG Smith has partnered with Hana to serve as the neighborhood operator of flexible office space at National Landing. Hana will lease 39,000 square feet at 2451 Crystal Drive, next door to a building Amazon’s first HQ2 employees now occupy.

Hana, a coworking subsidiary of commercial real estate company CBRE, opened its first flexible work space location in Dallas in August. It has since added three locations in London and one in Irvine, California.

Crystal City will be its first East Coast location.

Hana National Landing will open sometime in 2020, though CBRE and JBG Smith were not specific.

There are already several coworking space options in Crystal City, including WeWork, Eastern Foundry and Accelspace.

