Whole Foods signs on to former Walter Reed development

The grocery has signed a 40,000-square-foot lease to be the ground floor anchor tenant at The Hartley, a 323-unit apartment building that will be part of the Parks at Walter Reed, a 3.12 million-square-foot development.

Developers Hines, Urban Atlantic and Triden Development Group will break ground on The Hartley in early 2020 with completion expected in early 2022.

There are already two other residential buildings under construction at Parks at Walter Reed, including the 89-unit condominium The Brooks and the 301-unit apartment building The Vale.

The Parks at Walter Reed will cover 66 acres when redevelopment is complete. In addition to new construction, developers are incorporating several historic buildings.

In total, there will be 130,000 square feet of retail; 2,100 residences; office space; a Howard University medical facility; and two charter schools.

The Parks at Walter Reed is also adjacent to the new Children’s National research campus and the State Department’s new Foreign Mission Center.

