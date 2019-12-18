Uncomfortable toilet slopes forward to keep bathroom breaks short

What could be the world's most uncomfortable toilet has been invented. The design is intentional — meant to keep bathroom breaks and smartphone scrolling to a minimum.

The StandardToilet tilts forward at a slight angle, which causes leg strain after about 5 minutes of sitting.

The seat is sloped forward by 13 degrees. The company behind the toilet claims that while the seating position is inconvenient, it’s not harmful.

The StandardToilet is the product of a startup in the United Kingdom.

