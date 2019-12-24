The Admiral, with one of DC’s biggest patios, opens in Dupont Circle

The Admiral is named for Admiral Samuel Francis Du Pont, for whom Dupont Circle is named; it replaces James Hoban’s, which closed this summer after 12 years.

Dupont Circle’s newest restaurant, The Admiral at 1 Dupont Circle, has opened its doors with three bars, one of the biggest outdoor patios in D.C., free-to-book event spaces and a 220-inch TV Wall.

The Admiral is named for Admiral Samuel Francis Du Pont, for whom Dupont Circle is named.

It replaces James Hoban’s, which closed this summer after 12 years.

The Admiral comes from Mission Group, whose other restaurants include Mission Dupont, Mission Navy Yard and U Street’s Hawthorne.

The owners, Fritz Brogan and Reed Landry of Mission, describe the Admiral’s menu as modern American fare with appetizers, sandwiches and entrees — many nut-free, shellfish-free, vegan and/or gluten-free — as well as a shellfish raw bar.

There are also event spaces with no rental fees, including one with its own private outdoor patio, and late-night weekend DJs.

The 6,500-square-foot restaurant’s 3,000-square-foot patio includes a fourth bar.

Mission Group says the restaurant’s build out, designed by Teri Coates of Canvas Architecture, includes more than 5,000 pounds of oak from local farms and two tons or architectural metals, as well as more than 1,400 feet of LED lighting.

Mission Group’s adage for The Admiral is “It’s more fun to eat in a bar than to drink in a restaurant.”

Here’s a link to the preview menu, with its full menu rolling out Dec. 26.

Below is the location of The Admiral.

