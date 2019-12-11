IHOP is entering the fast casual restaurant business with a new chain called Flip'd, and D.C. is among the first cities in line to get one.

Renderings of the Atlanta Flip’d, which opens in April. (Courtesy Dine Brands) The emphasis will be on freshly-made breakfast foods with speed and convenience and largely aimed at to-go customers. (Courtesy Dine Brands) D.C., New York, Denver and San Francisco are currently under exploration for 2020 openings. (Courtesy Dine Brands) ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

IHOP is entering the fast casual restaurant business with a new chain called Flip’d, and D.C. is among the first cities in line to get one.

Flip’d will include many popular IHOP menu items, including buttermilk crispy chicken and Ultimate Steakburgers, but it will also put a spin on other breakfast-centric dishes, with pancake bowls, a make-your-own-pancake bar and breakfast burritos.

There will also be no wait staff. Customers instead will order via kiosk or at the counter.

The first Flip’d will open in Atlanta next April. D.C., New York, Denver and San Francisco are currently under exploration for 2020 openings, IHOP parent company Dine Brands said.

It did not disclose any potential lease locations for Flip’d restaurants in D.C.

The emphasis will be on freshly made breakfast foods with speed and convenience, addressing a growing consumer demand in densely populated city centers, IHOP said, and largely aimed at to-go customers.

“Today, millions of Americans are settling for subpar breakfast foods that are either microwaved or have been sitting under a heat lamp because they’re forced to grab something while at their usual coffee spot,” said Jay Jobs, IHOP president.

“With Flip’d by IHOP, guests don’t have to compromise — now they can get freshly made, all-day menu items like Pancake Bowls and Egg Sandwiches along with a handcrafted espresso beverage for a good price and in a matter of minutes.”

IHOP hasn’t said whether Flip’d locations will be open 24 hours a day, like its IHOP pancake houses are.

Per an IHOP release, the pancake bar will include a choice of either pancakes or oatmeal, and toppings and mix-ins that include fresh blueberries and strawberries, pineapple, fruit compotes, chocolate chips, caramel sauce and more. The made-to-order pancake bowls will also include a variety of toppings, as well as scrambled eggs, bacon pieces and cheese.

There will also be made-to-order breakfast burritos and bowls, grab-and-go salads and wraps, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and coffees including Nitro and espresso beverages.

IHOP did not release any menu prices.

IHOP has been around for 61 years. There are more than 1,800 locations worldwide. Dine Brands also owns Applebee’s.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.