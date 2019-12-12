Clarendon Ballroom closing after 2 decades

Popular Arlington nightclub and music venue Clarendon Ballroom will host its last New Year's Eve party this month, and close its doors after nearly 20 years in business.

Though the owners did not say why the club was closing, they do plan on going out with a bang.

Events leading up to the final night include a Dec. 27 show with the band Mr. Greengenes, and house DJ Lil Fos with other DJs on Dec. 28.

The New Year’s Eve bash on Dec. 31 will bring Clarendon Ballroom full circle. Its first night open was New Year’s Eve 2000.

“It has been our pleasure to be part of the Clarendon community for the last 20 years,” Clarendon Ballroom posted on its Facebook and Instagram accounts. “A big thank you to all of the special event clients, nightclub patrons, vendors, and most of all, the staff (seems like a poor word — after you work with the same people for 20 years, you feel much more like family) that joined us and supported us in this adventure.”

Clarendon Ballroom, at 3185 Wilson Blvd., occupies a former 1930s-era Woolworth store building. In addition to a nightclub hosting live music, it has been a popular wedding and events venue.

