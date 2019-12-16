Before you say, ‘OK boomer’ — embrace value of multigenerational workforce

Your workplace will be more multigenerational. So, it'll pay to find out what your potential co-workers care about, how and why they work the way they do and what you can learn from them.

The phrase “OK boomer” can be heard everywhere lately, especially after Chlöe Swarbrick, a 25-year-old member of New Zealand’s parliament, responded with the phrase after being heckled by an older member.

Don’t feel bad if you’re not sure what this means. After all, Generation Z has only recently adopted the phrase after a video of a baby boomer declaring millennials and Gen Z to be “too idealistic” and suffering from “Peter Pan syndrome” (never wanting to grow up) went viral.

A recent Vox article described “OK boomer” as a Gen Z response for calling out older adults on such issues as inaction on climate change and condescendingly speaking about the young. A column in the Philadelphia Inquirer reflected on the fact that, ironically, the same generation that brought the world Woodstock and protested against its parents is now the group that is being called out of touch.

It’s not a good idea to make blanket assumptions about a whole generation, or any group of people for that matter. Yet, it’s worthwhile to educate yourself about what “OK boomer” means, as well as the generalizations about other generations. It’s especially important if you’re entering the workforce for the first time or changing a long-held job. Chances are you’ll encounter something completely different than what you’re used to: a workplace well-distributed with participation by several generations.

According to the Pew Research Center, millennials (born between 1981-1996) represent 35% of the U.S. workforce, followed by Gen Xers (born between 1965-1980) at 33%, baby boomers (born between 1946-1964) at 25%, post-millennials (born in 1997 or later) at 5%, and the silent/greatest generation (born in 1945 or earlier) at 2%.

Now and in the future, work will be more global, more collaborative and more flexible than ever before. It will demand new competencies from a more engaged workforce, and it will create new possibilities for how work gets done.

Here are six things to consider when seeking or starting a new job:

Leave your attitude or preconceived notions about others at the door.

Not all boomers are unfamiliar with technology. Likewise, just because Gen Z is considered the first fully digital generation, they still want human interaction in the workplace. For example, in an Inc. magazine column, generations expert Ryan Jenkins found that 72% of Gen Z members he polled at one of his speaker sessions preferred face-to-face communication at work. The next best way to communicate was texting, according to 11%. And in another study of 4,000 members of Generation Z, they said supportive leadership and positive relationships at work were their “top two most important factors to consider in a job.”

Get to know what other generations are about.

Your workplace will be more multigenerational. So, it’ll pay to find out what your potential co-workers care about, how and why they work the way they do and what you can learn from them. In the 2015 movie “The Intern,” Robert De Niro is Ben, a 70-year-old widower who gets bored with retirement and returns to work as an intern at an e-fashion startup owned and run by the much younger Jules, played by Anne Hathaway. “The Intern” starts out poking fun at the generations’ different work habits and attitudes. But it eventually explores themes that are relevant for all of us. As The Washington Post wrote in its review, the film “winds up being a surprisingly affecting meditation on ambition, self-doubt, gender roles and the enduring search for balance between ‘love and work, work and love.’ …”

Be prepared for a new hiring process and interview experience.

You may have to get out of your comfort zone when you interview for a new job. This might mean adding keywords to your resume, submitting a video cover (to replace a written cover letter) or participating in a video interview, something millennials and Gen Z do more often (albeit informally with their friends). For some generations, it might mean using more phone-based or email communications than you’ve used in the past. The important thing is to do your research and be prepared. Find out what’s appropriate to wear for your interview and take the time to set up your video in an uncluttered, polished environment. Digging deeper, explore your potential employer’s website and social accounts so you can demonstrate knowledge of the company’s culture and mission statements.

How you follow up can make a difference.

Contrary to the notion that Gen Z is digital first, studies show that they want more personal communication from recruiters. A 2019 study notes that Generation Z “overwhelmingly prefers the phone and face-to-face contact when it comes to important interactions with local businesses. When given the option, Gen Z will choose a direct, personal conversation over all other means of communication.” Did your hiring manager mention their availability and the preferred method of follow-up? During your interview, ask for the best method to check back, whether it’s email, text or phone call. Be sure to understand if there are any next steps for you as a job candidate, such as providing online references or a background check.

Once on board, follow the golden rule when interacting with others — including those from different generations.

For a growing number of companies today, building and maintaining a diverse workplace is extremely important, and that includes mandating civility in the workplace for everyone. Dispense with what Cort Rudolph, a psychologist at Saint Louis University who studies age perceptions, calls “generationalism” — a general bias or prejudice against a group of people, based on when they were born. Your respect should also be extended to people of all races, ethnicities, religions, national origin, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, social identity, disability status, veteran status, education levels and life experience, among other categories.

Know how to communicate with different generations on your team to get the best results.

Yes, you have your own style of communicating, but when working with others from different generations, you’ll need to customize and modify your approach. SkillSurvey’s Career Readiness Project, in partnership with the National Association of Colleges and Employers Center for Career Development and Talent Acquisition, finds that critical thinking/problem-solving and oral/written communications were college students’ lowest-rated competencies (assessed by their job application references). If you’re a new entrant to the workplace, seek guidance from a mentor on how to polish your skills in these areas.

It’s a good idea for each generation to capitalize on the specific talents we bring to the workplace — and to each other’s lives — rather than focusing on our differences. You might just come out with the attitude that Jules has when she says to her young male colleagues to “look and learn” from Ben, because she says, “if you ask me, this is what cool is.” If you bring that attitude to your next job, you’ll be building a better workplace and you’re likely to be more successful.

