AT&T brings its 5G network to DC area

Washington is one of a handful of cities where AT&T has rolled out its 5G service this year, though it said it plans to offer 5G service nationwide by the first half of 2020.

AT&T’s 5G network is now live in the Washington, D.C. region.

The service provider’s 5G network currently works with only one phone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — a $1,300 phone — however, AT&T is offering the phone for as low as $350 with a qualifying installment plan and old phone trade-in.

Washington is one of a handful of cities where AT&T has rolled out its 5G service this year, though it said it plans to offer 5G service nationwide by the first half of 2020.

Along with Washington, AT&T has launched 5G coverage in Baltimore, New York City, Las Vegas, Detroit and Philadelphia this month, and is now available in a total of 19 cities.

Sprint and Verizon activated their 5G networks with limited coverage in the Washington area this fall, with the same Samsung phone required, and similar pricing offered.

T-Mobile has also launched its version of a 5G network with nationwide coverage this year, including the Washington area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.