DC gets Verizon 5G rollout with a $1,300 phone

Verizon Wireless has been testing its 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis, and announced that D.C. will be one of the 20 markets that will get it next.

Verizon Wireless has been testing its 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis, and announced that D.C. will be one of the 20 markets that will get it next.

Verizon Wireless will roll out 5G in the D.C. area this year, though the company was not specific aout when it will be available.

In order to use Verizon’s 5G network, consumers will need a 5G-enabled phone, and Verizon sells one of the few currently available.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is available exclusively, for now, through Verizon and is available for pre-order.

The base model 5G phone retails for almost $1,300, though Verizon is offering a trade-in program for new and existing customers and incentives for new Verizon Wireless customers than can knock up to $650 off the full retail price.

The phone can also be bought at full price for about $54 a month for two years.

“5G speeds will unlock a new world of possibilities for consumers and businesses. They’ll be able to stream, download, browse, and share like they never have before,” said YH Eom, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics America.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband is available only on its Above and Beyond Unlimited plans.

AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile are also expected to start rolling out their own 5G networks, also with the Galaxy S10 5G, sometime this year.

Other cities getting Verizon Wireless 5G this year are Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego and Salt Lake City.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.