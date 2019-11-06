Sun Country Airlines lands at BWI Marshall Airport

Sun Country currently flies to 54 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, mostly from its Minneapolis hub.

Privately-owned, discount airline Sun Country Airlines will start its first service to BWI Marshall Airport next spring with nonstop flights to Minneapolis.

Sun Country will launch twice weekly flights to Minneapolis starting May 8. It will increase that to four weekly flights beginning June 4.

Sun Country currently flies to 54 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, mostly from its Minneapolis hub.

The Sun Country website shows a one-way fare of $59 from Minneapolis to BWI Marshall on May 8.

Minneapolis is already served with nonstop service from BWI Marshall by other airlines, including Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

In 2018, 27.1 million passengers flew through BWI Marshall, its fourth consecutive record year for passengers.

