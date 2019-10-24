The Renegade opens in former Mister Days spot in Clarendon

The Renegade is a two-story combination restaurant, coffee shop and live music venue opening in Clarendon on Thursday.

The Renegade — a two-story combination restaurant, coffee shop and live music venue in Clarendon, Virginia — holds its grand opening Thursday, replacing the longtime sports bar favorite Mister Days, which closed in April.

It is a new spot for chef Patrick Crump, the executive chef at Clarendon Ballroom. Crump’s resume also includes a stint as a cook at The Inn at Little Washington.

The Renegade, at 3100 Clarendon Blvd., is a 5,500-square-foot space that will transition from morning coffee shop, to restaurant, to evening party spot.

The coffee bar will feature Stumptown Coffee. And though a classically-trained chef, Crump’s Renegade restaurant menu is more eclectic, learning toward small plates, with the majority of dishes priced at $3 to $5, including everything from crispy Korean chicken to fried yucca with jalapeño aioli.

“I love in-your-face food,” Crump said. “I want spicy, crunchy, bright and tart. High heat, bold flavors and something that really grabs you from the first bite.”

The Renegade, which will be open seven days a week, has a 20-foot stage for live music. Crump said he is currently booking fall shows that will be a mix of local cover bands and original acts.

