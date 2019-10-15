Matchbox, other local restaurants join Busboys at Merriweather District

The announcements come one month after D.C.'s Busboys & Poets broke ground on its Merriweather District location, its eighth in the area and biggest to date.

D.C. pizza restaurant Matchbox, and two other restaurants with local ties, have signed on for Columbia, Maryland’s Merriweather District, the sprawling 4.9 million-square-foot, mixed-use development near Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The announcements come one month after D.C.’s Busboys & Poets broke ground on its Merriweather District location, its eighth in the area and biggest to date.

Matchbox will open a 5,000-square-foot location with indoor and outdoor seating for 150 next summer.

Also coming is Clove and Cardamom, a new restaurant from the owners of Indian restaurant Rangoli, in Hanover, Maryland. The 2,600-square-foot cafe and restaurant will serve fusion fare infused with Indian spices, opening in summer 2020.

Dok Khao Thai Eatery will also join Merriweather District, a new dining concept by way of Ashburn, Virginia-based restaurant Sense of Thai St. The 3,400-square-foot Columbia location will have 100 seats, including a patio, also set to open in summer 2020.

Downtown Columbia itself is undergoing a large makeover.

Clyde’s Restaurant Group recently opened a new live music venue called The Soundry. The Merriweather Post Pavilion has undergone a $60 million renovation of its own.

The Busboys & Poets location will be nearly 11,000 square feet, in the heart of the Merriweather District, with two stories and indoor and outdoor seating on both levels.

The redevelopment of Downtown Columbia will eventually include 14 million square feet of new development on 391 acres. The Merriweather District itself will include 4.9 million square feet of mixed-use development on 35 acres.

It is being developed by developer The Howard Hughes Corporation.

