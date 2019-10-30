Home » Business & Finance » Passion Bakery opens third…

Passion Bakery opens third location in Md.

Jeff Clabaugh

October 30, 2019, 10:40 AM

(Courtesy Passion Baker)

Family-owned Passion Bakery Cafe has opened its third suburban Maryland location in Silver Spring.

The new 1,200-square-foot bakery and cafe is at 2211 Bel Pre Road, in the Aldi- and LA Fitness-anchored Plaza del Mercado.

Passion Bakery’s first location opened 20 years ago in Sandy Spring. There is a second location in Beltsville.

Brothers Melvin and Huber Mendoza emigrated to Arlington, Virginia, in 1990 from El Salvador, and began their baking career working at a pastry shop at the Watergate Hotel.

The Passion Cafe locations are a combination bakery (specializing in cakes, tarts and other pastries) and breakfast-lunch cafe.

Plaza del Mercado was recently redeveloped by owner Federal Realty Investment Trust, whose other Maryland properties include Bethesda Row, Congressional Plaza and Pike & Rose.

