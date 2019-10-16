Capitol Riverfront apartment building, with public housing, almost full

Developers Urban Atlantic and Brookfield Properties will cut the ribbon on their 179-unit "Harlow" apartment building near Nationals Park this week.

Developers Urban Atlantic and Brookfield Properties will cut the ribbon on their 179-unit “Harlow” apartment building near Nationals Park this week, but even before its grand opening, the building is already 95% leased.

Of its 179 apartments, 36 are public housing units.

The building also includes 3,100 square feet of retail.

Existing public housing residences were demolished at the site of Harlow to make way for new construction that includes several other buildings. The developers worked with the D.C. Housing Authority to include public housing units, replacing those lost.

Hawlow was funded in part through a mix of D.C. Housing Production Trust Fund financing and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

“Not only will this building offer great amenities to its affordable and market-rate residents alike, but it serves as a great example of what a local and federal partnership can do to create affordable housing in the District,” said Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett.

The larger project that includes surrounding buildings, known as the Capper Carrollsburg redevelopment, replaces a blighted public housing project, and restores those units lost one-for-one.

When complete, the redevelopment will include more than 1,600 town homes, apartments and condos, as well as retail and office space.

