Bethesda Bagels doubles down on Bethesda

Family-owned Bethesda Bagels, which opened its first shop in Bethesda 37 years ago, has opened a second Bethesda location at the Wildwood Shopping Center.

Bethesda Bagels is known for its handmade, New York-style bagels. The newest Bethesda Bagels store sits at 10241 Old Georgetown Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. In addition to two locations in Bethesda, Bethesda Bagels currently has a location in Dupont Circle, which opened in 2011, Navy Yard, which opened in 2017, and Rosslyn, which opened last year as its first Virginia location. ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Family-owned Bethesda Bagels, which opened its first shop in Bethesda 37 years ago, has opened a second Bethesda location at the Wildwood Shopping Center.

The 1,800 square foot store sits at 10241 Old Georgetown Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Bethesda Bagels is known for its handmade, New York-style bagels.

Owners Steve and Fran Fleishman came up with the idea for Bethesda Bagels during a trip to D.C. in the early 80s, when a friend told them that D.C.’s bagel scene was sorely lacking.

The two convinced a New York bagel maker to let them apprentice in his shop before and after their jobs in New York.

The original Bethesda Bagels opened in 1982.

In addition to two locations in Bethesda, the chain currently has a location in Dupont Circle, which opened in 2011, Navy Yard, which opened in 2017, and Rosslyn, which opened last year as its first Virginia location.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.