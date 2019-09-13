Where do Airbnb guests in DC come from? From DC

Airbnb is out with a list the top cities where D.C. Airbnb renters are coming from this summer, and the most popular of all is, oddly, the District.

Airbnb is out with a list of the top cities where D.C. Airbnb renters are coming from this summer, and the most popular of all is, oddly, the District.

“This demonstrates the popularity of Airbnb among Washington, D.C., residents looking to explore other parts of their own city,” Airbnb said in a statement. It offered no specific numbers on how many Airbnb renters in D.C. came from D.C.

The other top origin cities for Airbnb guests in the District this summer were, in order:

New York City

Philadelphia

Chicago

Los Angeles

Between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, Airbnb reports its D.C. hosts earned $37.7 million, and had 175,700 guest arrivals.

