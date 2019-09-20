Giant’s parent company wants fewer toxic chemicals in food packaging, beauty products

The parent company of Giant Food and other local grocers is restricting certain chemicals from its products and packaging.

The parent company of Giant Food and other local grocers is restricting certain chemicals from its products and packaging.

Ahold Delhaize USA, the fourth largest grocery chain in the country — which owns Food Lion, Peapod, Stop & Shop, Giant and more — announced its new “sustainable chemistry commitment” on Thursday.

The company said it will restrict the intentional use “chemicals of concern” including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Bisphenol A (BPAs), Phthalates and more “chemicals of concern” and work with suppliers to ensure product ingredients meet certain standards beyond what’s required by law.

The policy applies to its own branded products in the following categories: all grocery, baby food, and infant formula, as well as formulated laundry, home, personal care, cosmetic and baby products.

The company said it will also expand the product ingredient information provided by customers.

Suppliers will have stricter testing requirements for potential chemicals of concern starting in 2020.

Ahold Delhaize USA said it will also work with suppliers, agricultural producers and other organizations to “minimize the occurrence of potential contaminants of concern in finished products and to advance greener chemistry options.”

Beginning in 2020, Ahold Delhaize USA and its company will report annually on their progress through The Chemical Footprint Project.

“Consumers indicate they want more transparent products for their families, made with ingredients they can feel good about,” said Brittni Furrow, vice president of sustainable retailing and healthy living for Ahold Delhaize USA. “We’re pleased to launch this new commitment, which will bring more sustainable options, free from unwanted ingredients, to neighborhood grocery stores.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.