Former Georgetown Morton’s reopens as a French bistro

D.C. restaurateur Hakan Ilhan — whose restaurants include Mirabelle, Ottoman Taverna and Al Dente Italian — is opening Brasserie Liberté in the former Morton’s The Steakhouse location on Prospect Street in Georgetown.

The 6,000-square-foot, 250-seat restaurant is scheduled to open in mid-October.

Brasserie Liberté’s menu will be classic French bistro fare, from French onion soup to tuna Nicoise salad, duck confit, Boeuf Bourguignon, cassoulet and steak frites.

Ilhan has hired 25-year-old Jaryd Hearn, whose experience includes kitchen management time at Michelin three-star restaurant Alinea in Chicago, as executive chef for Brasserie Liberté.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch with dinner entree prices from about $14 to about $35.

The wine menu will include more than 150 labels — mostly French and American — by the bottle and more than 20 wines by the glass.

Morton’s closed its Prospect Street steakhouse last year after nearly three decades. The Georgetown location was the first ever outpost for Chicago-based Morton’s.

