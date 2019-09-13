Home » Business & Finance » DC gets its first…

DC gets its first Steak n’ Shake (in an unusual location)

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 13, 2019, 11:40 AM

Pictured Left to Right: Philip G. Kiko, the Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives, Larry McMarlin, District Manager from Sodexo, Susan Summers, Steak ‘n Shake, VP, Field Integration, Shane Norman, Steak ‘n Shake Business Development, Thomas Murray, Steak ‘n Shake CFO, Franchise Operations. (Courtesy Steak ‘n Shake)

Popular burger chain Steak n’ Shake has opened its first location in the District, and it’s inside the Rayburn House Office Building.

Steak n’ Shake is located adjacent to the Rayburn Cafeteria.

There is also an on-site Jamba Juice now as well, which just opened in the Longworth Building directly across from the Longworth Cafeteria.

House staffers and visitors have gotten several new dining choices. In the last four years, on-site additions have included &Pizza, Au Bon Pain, Subway and Dunkin’.

“The ability to offer new dining options for visitors, as well as the thousands of staff and employees who work in the various member and committee offices, allows us to be more responsive to changing needs while still providing good food at reasonable prices,” said Philip Kiko, chief administrative officer of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Steak n’ Shake has been around since 1934 and has more than 600 locations. Zagat has also recognized Steak n’ Shake for having the No. 1 milkshake.

Steak n’ Shake’s has another area-location at the George Mason University campus in Fairfax County, Virginia.

