Top-selling liquor brands at Virginia ABC stores

Top-selling liquor brands at Virginia ABC stores

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

August 14, 2019, 10:47 AM

Virginia’s state-run liquor stores had a record year for sales in fiscal 2019, though it is not just from Virginia consumers buying more booze.

Some of it is from changing tastes and a growing preference for premium liquor brands.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority says the state’s ABC sales topped $1 billion for the first time in Fiscal 2019, up $71.8 million from fiscal 2018.

Sales to bars and restaurants rose 6.3%. Sales at retail stores rose 7.1%.

There are currently 380 Virginia ABC stores throughout the state.

“ABC’s revenue growth is primarily the result of adding stores around the state to improve customer convenience, a robust series of targeted seasonal promotional campaigns and changing consumer trends,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.

“We opened seven new stores in the last fiscal year, which provided greater accessibility for customers and increased sales. Customers aren’t necessarily drinking more; they’re buying more premium products that have a higher per bottle price tag. Additionally, they’re choosing distilled spirits over other products.”

Sunday sales, which were forbidden in the state until recently, also helped, adding $79 million to fiscal year sales.

The top five brands purchased in Virginia ABC stores in fiscal 2019 were:

5. Fireball Cinnamon — imported cordial (Courtesy Fireball Whisky)
FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Bottles, Jim Beam are displayed at Rossi's Deli in San Francisco. The company behind the world's top-selling bourbon, Jim Beam, is pouring tens of millions of dollars into a new Kentucky distillery to boost production of craft whiskeys. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
4. Jim Beam — straight bourbon (AP/Jeff Chiu)
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2011, file photo, bottles of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey line the shelves of a liquor outlet in Montpelier, Vt. Spirits maker Brown-Forman Corp. said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, its first-quarter net income fell 7 percent as challenging foreign exchange conditions hampered its performance in emerging overseas markets and the loss of its Southern Comfort brand cut into overall sales. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
3. Jack Daniel’s 7 Black — Tennessee whiskey (AP/Toby Talbot)
2. Hennessy V.S. — cognac (Courtesy Hennessy)
A general view of the atmosphere at Kiehl's x Makos Exhibit and Auction for OCRF at Kiehl's on Robertson on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Invision for Kiehl's/AP Images)
1. Tito’s Handmade — domestic vodka   (Alexandra Wyman/Invision/AP/Alexandra Wyman)
Tito’s saw the biggest leap in sales, from $33.5 million to $42.1 million, a 26% increase. Hennessey V.S. sales totaled $35.3 million, a 6.5% increase.

