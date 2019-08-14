Top-selling liquor brands at Virginia ABC stores

Virginia's state-run liquor stores had a record year for sales in fiscal 2019, though it is not just from Virginia consumers buying more booze.

Virginia’s state-run liquor stores had a record year for sales in fiscal 2019, though it is not just from Virginia consumers buying more booze.

Some of it is from changing tastes and a growing preference for premium liquor brands.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority says the state’s ABC sales topped $1 billion for the first time in Fiscal 2019, up $71.8 million from fiscal 2018.

Sales to bars and restaurants rose 6.3%. Sales at retail stores rose 7.1%.

There are currently 380 Virginia ABC stores throughout the state.

“ABC’s revenue growth is primarily the result of adding stores around the state to improve customer convenience, a robust series of targeted seasonal promotional campaigns and changing consumer trends,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.

“We opened seven new stores in the last fiscal year, which provided greater accessibility for customers and increased sales. Customers aren’t necessarily drinking more; they’re buying more premium products that have a higher per bottle price tag. Additionally, they’re choosing distilled spirits over other products.”

Sunday sales, which were forbidden in the state until recently, also helped, adding $79 million to fiscal year sales.

The top five brands purchased in Virginia ABC stores in fiscal 2019 were:

Tito’s saw the biggest leap in sales, from $33.5 million to $42.1 million, a 26% increase. Hennessey V.S. sales totaled $35.3 million, a 6.5% increase.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.