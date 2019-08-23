Old refrigerator? Dominion Energy will pay you for it

The appliance recycling program pays customers $20 for old refrigerators or freezers that are in working order, but use more electricity than newer, more efficient models.

Dominion Energy customers in Virginia can have an old refrigerator or freezer hauled away and recycled, and the utility will pay you for it.

Refrigerators and freezers are the first appliances included in new energy-efficiency programs aimed at encouraging customers to lower their energy usage.

The appliance recycling program pays customers $20 for old refrigerators or freezers that are in working order, but use more electricity than newer, more efficient models. The appliances must be at least 10 years old.

“Many of us have an old refrigerator or freezer in the basement or garage, but don’t realize just how much energy these older appliances require to run,” said Nathan Frost, director of new technology and energy conservation at Dominion Energy.

Dominion will pick up the old units and take them to an appliance recycling facility operated by Recleim LLC, which recycles 95% of the materials for reuse into products like laptops, cell phones, concrete mix and soda cans.

Dominion estimates a customer could save an average of $150 a year by unplugging and getting rid of an outdated refrigerator or freezer.

To apply for the $20 haul away, call 877-785-6681 or visit Dominion’s website.

Dominion said it will add other older appliances to the recycle list in the future.

