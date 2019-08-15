New wine cafe Locavino opens in former Adega Silver Spring location

More than two years after popular downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, wine bar and restaurant Adega Wine Cellars & Cafe closed, it will reopen Aug. 17, under the ownership of two former Adega managers.

Jarrod Jabre and Justin Wallace are now at the helm of Locavino, A Wine Cafe, at 8419 Fenton St. With the help of the landlord, the 49-seat, 2,500-square-foot restaurant is two years in the making.

Peterson Cos. held on to the space vacated by Adega’s closure for nearly two years, and helped the new owners with their startup and with their marketing.

The pair exceeded a recent Kickstarter goal of $10,000 by raising almost $16,000 from 147 backers.

The new Locavino’s wine program will eventually feature more than 300 labels with 16 to 20 by-the-glass choices, including wine that is on tap. Wine and beer will be available for retail purchase.

The emphasis at Locavino will be on local.

“The philosophy is to feature wines that are either ‘local to us, or local to someone.’ That is, with emphasis on Maryland wines and wines from around the country and world that represent their unique places or origin and the families who make them,” Jabre and Wallace said.

“Every wine should tell a story.”

Locavino’s beer list includes at least 50 choices, focused heavily on Maryland, D.C. and Virginia brewers. The restaurant will feature five to seven constantly rotating beers on draft.

The two describe the menu as “New American Fusion,” with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.

The all-day menu’s appetizers include Greek hummus, tzatziki and cheese boards. Sandwiches include grilled cheese, paninis and wraps. Burgers, flatbreads, half-smokes, stews and truffle oil mac and cheese are also on the menu, as are housemade desserts.

Adega’s former kitchen manager, Santos Amaya, helped develop the menu and is overseeing the kitchen.

Jabre is a recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, and serves as an invited judge for the Maryland Wineries Governor’s Cup.

Wallace also has an extensive restaurant and events management background, and is co-founder of RFE Entertainment.

Locavino owners Justin Wallace and Jarrod Jabre got help with their startup and with their marketing from Peterson Cos. (Courtesy Locavino) Locavino in Silver Spring at at 8419 Fenton St. opens Aug. 17. (Courtesy Locavino) The emphasis at Locavino will be on local products. (Courtesy Locavino)

